Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain makes serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui related to Nazlia | Watch Video

Bigg Boss 17 is seen revolving around Munawar Faruqui these days. Ever since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the show, his personal life has come into the limelight. In a recent promo shared by the Colors' official Instagram profile, Vicky Jain can be seen making some serious allegations against the stand-up comedian, during a task. After hearing these allegations, Munawar also became emotional and was seen sobbing.

Bigg Boss sets up a court in the house

Bigg Boss gives a task to the contestants and says that at present Munawar is a popular contestant in the BB House and not a single member is left out from discussing him. "So why not end the issue by talking about all these things today? If there is any allegation, let's file a court case," says Bigg Boss.

After this, a court was held in Bigg Boss's house, and Munawar Faruqui was put in the dock. Ankita was the lawyer from Munawar's side and Vicky Jain was the lawyer from the opposite side.

Vicky made serious allegations

Vicky Jain, while accusing Munawar Faruqui, says that the question arises in all his relationships whether the relationships he had built in this house and the things that have come outside him are also true or not. After this, Ankita defends Munawar and says that he has accepted that he was wrong, but it does not mean that he is fake in the show.

Vicky Jain then said that Munawar pretended to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi despite the breakup to gain sympathy in the game. He even added that the standup comedian has built relationships with selected people in the game for personal gains. "You say such things, I have a relationship. I love her very much, but one day I came to know that it was not like that.," said Vicky.

"You were trying to get the support of a lot of people by keeping Nazila alive, but with Ayesha coming into this house, that entire image got destroyed," said Vicky Jain.

