'Who is he...' Salaar actor Shruti Haasan fires back at Orry's 'she was rude' comment

Shruti Haasan is currently making headlines with her latest release film, Prabhas starrer Salaar. This film is making waves at the box office. Amidst all this, Shruti has now fired back at Orry aka Orhaan Avatramani for calling her rude. In an interview, Shruti said that she does not know who Orry is. She said that she treats people the same way people treat her. During this, Shruti also talked openly about the rumors regarding her marriage.

Shruti Haasan's reply to Orry's comment

For the unversed, Orry had called the Salaar actor a rude person. The social media birdie recently claimed in an AMA on Reddit that Shruti did not treat him well when they met each other. Speaking to Bombay Times, Shruti said, “I don't know who he (Orry) is. I am busy doing my work and living my life. I have always focused on the people who bring good energy into my life and around me. I've always said this, and I stand by it. I am like a mirror, I treat people exactly the way I am treated, and I never regret it.

Shruti Haasan talks openly about rumors of her marriage

“This is very childish. I want people who don't know me not to talk about me. I have lived my life with complete openness and honesty. If I was married why would I hide it? I posted a clarification because my social media got spammed with this news... It was hilarious. I was laughing about it," the Salaar actress reacted to the rumors of her marriage.

Shruti Haasan's Workfront

Talking about the work front, Shruti Haasan's last release film is 'Salaar'. Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Prabhas have played important roles in this movie. Many violent scenes are shown in the film which everyone is talking about. Shruti will next be seen in the Telugu film Dacoit. Major famed Advi Shesh will play the male lead opposite Haasan.

