Thalapathy Vijay attacked at Vijayakanth's funeral with a slipper | WATCH

Leo actor Thalapathy Vijay, who attended actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's funeral on Thursday, was reportedly attacked by someone from a mob of fans. A video is circulating on X (formerly Twitter), wherein Thalapathy Vijay can be seen surrounded by a sea of fans while he is entering his car. Someone from the mob of fans throws a slipper at him but Vijay doesn't look back and continues towards his car. As soon as one of his security personnel sees the slipper coming towards him, he catches it and throws it back.

One of Ajith Kumar's fan clubs on the social media platform also condemned the attack and wrote, ''We #Ajith fans strongly condemneding this disrespect behaviour to vijay . whoever it may be, we should respect when they came to our place. Throwing slipper to @actorvijay is totally not acceptable. Stay strong #Vijay''

The mortal remains of late actor Vijayakanth was kept at Island Grounds from 6 am to 1 pm on December 29 for public homage. Several popular personalities from the Tamil film industry and political factions paid their last tribute to the late actor.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth on Thursday passed away in Chennai following an illness.

Early on Thursday morning, his party DMDK released a statement and said Vijayakanth (71) was put on ventilator support. "Diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, the party said in a release, adding in view of difficulty in breathing, he has been put on ventilator support," it said.

Yesteryear Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth has been unwell for quite some time and his wife Premalatha took over the reins of the party days ago.

He was the Opposition Leader in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016. Before entering politics Vijayakanth was a successful actor, producer, and director.

