Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan asks Ankita Lokhande to LICK her foot, fans furious

Ayesha Khan has been making headlines ever since entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Upon her entry, she leveled serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui and the duo has left the fans intrigued. However, this time Ayesha is in the headlines for an incident relating to Ankita Lokhande.

For those who do not follow the reality show, the TV star was seated with Ayesha in the garden area and complimented her feet. She said, "Paanv kitne sundar ho rahe aapke." Replying to her, Ayesha asked her to lick her feet. "Chaat sakti hain aap," she said. Ankita got infuriated and called it disrespectful.

Soon after the episode's telecast, Bigg Boss 17 fans came together and lashed out at Ayesha Khan for passing such 'derogatory' remarks. One user wrote, "Ayesha be like.... Ankita lick my feet...Ankita lost the ground." Another user wrote, "#AnkitaLokhande said to #AyeshaKhan ki per kitne gande ho rahein hain, in return Ayesha said chaat lo aap. Ayesha Ghatiya Aurat hai aur Ankita ke Nakhoon barabar bhi nahi hai. #BiggBoss17 Very bad."

"Ankita - "Pao kitna sundar ho rakhi hain," Ayesha replied - "Chaat sakte hai". That was quite disrespectful. Good that Ankita called her out and told her to not cross the line. Mere samne aise baat nahi karna," yet another fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the said conversation in the garden area, Ayesha and Ankita had a conversation in the bathroom area wherein the actor expressed her disappointment with her statement. Speaking to Ayesha, she said no one talks to her in that way as she did not give that right to anyone who could speak to her. However, the duo mended their differences at the end of the conversation.

