Bigg Boss 17: 5 Major controversies happened in Salman Khan hosted reality show

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is just a few hours away and fans are waiting with bated breath as to who is going to win the biggest reality show. The 5 finalists of the show are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty. Every contestant had their share of difficulties in this season but also created at the same time major controversies. Let's take a look at a few of the major controversies that happened in the show.

1. Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya fight

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya who used to date at some point of time, had major fights, and disagreements with each other. They both levelled dirty allegations against each other.

2. Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya fight

This fight was one of the main highlights of the season. The major fight led to a physical altercation between Abhishek Kumar and Samart, in which the former slapped Samarth. The slap was due to making a mockery of Abhishek Kumar's mental health. Although Abhishek was evicted because of this but was called back to the show.

3. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's woes

At the beginning of the show, they share a lot of romantic moments, but at the same time fought a lot due to their marital issues. Ankita often has complained in the show she is not getting enough time in the house with her husband.

4. Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's verbal spat on national television

Vicky Jain's mother took some potshots at Ankita Lokhande and even questioned her upbringing on National Television. This left Ankita upset, but got support from everyone including Karan Johar, who was the host himself.

5. Ayesha Khan-Munawar Faruqui fight

The stand-up comedian's game in the house went for a toss when Ayesh Khan came as a wildcard contestant. Ayesha later confronted him on National Television for cheating on her and he even accepted his mistake.

