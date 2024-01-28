Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film set to surpass Rs 100 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer is growing with each day and doing wonders at the box office. The film which hit the cinemas one day before Republic Day has set the cash registers ringing for good. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 28 crore in India and the total collection stands at Rs 90 crore. With this, the Fighter is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. The film had an overall 28.58% on Saturday.

Fighter Day 3 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 17.06%

Afternoon Shows: 26.90%

Evening Shows: 33.52%

Night Shows: 40.82%

Fans have been going gaga for Fighter ever since its release. Be it Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry, the sense of patriotism and their action scenes all are top-notch. Fans not only watched once but twice or thrice to their hearts's content and expressed their views on social media, about how beautiful their film is. One user said, "Watched #Fighter for second time today and liked it better than first time. Its the film with best emotional connect in Siddarth Anand films and its where the film really scores. Hrithik Roshan’s best film since ZNMD and its better than war for me. Vandemaataram".

Another user said, "MY HEARTTTTT. Look how gorgeous both are and the way he looks at her with those glassy green eyes". "#Fighter : Superb Performances From The Entire Cast + Emotions + Lots of Wow Moments + Whistle worthy Dialogues ". wrote the third user.

The Fighter is all about how officers fight against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best Indian Air Force pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars, Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

