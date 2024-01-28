Lollapalooza 2024: Fans chant jiju jiju for Nick Jonas, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jonas Brothers

The second edition of Lollapalooza 2024 finally took off in Mumbai and the place was crowded to see their favourite stars perform live on the stage. Jonas Brothers are among a few of the popular celebrities who wowed everyone with their music. The Jonas Brothers received a warm welcome from their fans as they entered the stage.

The fans even began chanting 'jiju jiju' on the first day of the festival. Kevin Jonas too introduced Nick as jiju to the audience, in turn, which invited deafening cheers from the crowd. Nick introduced his younger brother Joe and elder brother Kevin as ‘bade papa’.

Jonas Brothers were spotted at the airport and were all smiles for the paps. Soon the video of them arriving went viral within no time. The trio were looking fashionable enough to walk down the ramp.

The Jonas Brothers sang out their hit songs including Celebrate, Sucker, What a Man Gotta Do, Close and Jealous among others during their set. He even performed Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife Lollapalooza is held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and will continue till today. The music festival will also see the performances of Halsey, English Rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, and Fresh house DJ Malaa.

