Video of Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan misbehaving with a servant goes viral | WATCH

The melodious voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan everyone can resonate with. Listening to every song of his gives peace and sanity and often remains in the news for his songs. A video of him is now going viral on social media for his misbehaviour with his servant. In the video which has surfaced on social media, he is seen brutally beating a man with slippers and shouting at him, asking him where is his bottle. Followed by that, he is also seen dragging the servant.

As the video is now doing rounds on social media, netizens are seen getting angry and expressing their disgust, angry over the video. One user said, "Omg. He should be jailed for that. Pathetic". Another user said, "This is insane behaviour". "When fame takes over". wrote the third user. The fourth user wrote, "Sad this is the work of most respectable person system theek ni".

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's explanation about viral video

As soon as the video of him reached the ears of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, he shared a video and told the truth about it. In the video, he said it is a mutual affair between a master and a disciple. Further, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan says that the relationship between a teacher and a disciple is such that when a disciple does good work, we give him equal love and if he commits a mistake, we also punish him. Further, Rahat asks his disciple to clarify this. Rahat

Fateh Ali Khan has sung many such songs in his career, which reaches the soul. This list includes songs like 'Tu Bichhdan', 'Teri Aor', 'O Re Piya', 'Teri Meri', 'Tum Jo Aaye' and 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain'. Not only in Bollywood, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has spread his talent in Hollywood too.

