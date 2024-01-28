Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani hospitalised after sustaining injury in a dance reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani gained recognition after she was seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year. After getting much love from her fans, she is now seen in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. Recently, the social media influencer got injured after sustaining injury on the sets of the dance reality show. Pictures of Manisha Rani being hospitalised and lying on the bed are now going viral on social media.

Fans were worried seeing her condition and took to social media praying for her speedy recovery. One user said, "Dil se rona aa raha hai aapki ye halat dekhkar...plzz god jaldi se thik kardo meri rani ko". Another user said, "Hayyyy kisi ki nazar lag gai h meri rani ko plzzzz god jaldi se thik kar do meri rani ko". "Get well soon queen", wrote the third user. In the picture, Manisha Rani is seen in critical condition. Due to continuous work, her health has deteriorated so much that she had to be admitted to the hospital. Fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

Till now Manisha has not shared any update regarding her health. Now she is not just recognized as a social media influencer but has become a well-known personality. Her music video with 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav and runner-up Abhishek Malhan has also been launched.

