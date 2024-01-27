Bobby Deol celebrates 55th birthday with fans in Mumbai, cuts multi-tier cake | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bobby Deol birthday celebrations.

Bollywood star Bobby Deol is celebrating his 55th birthday today, January 27, 2024. The actor has been receiving much love from his fans around the world on his special day. A few ones who were lucky got the chance to meet the actor outside his residence and become a part of the celebrations. Several videos and pictures of Bobby's birthday celebration outside his home in Mumbai is curculating online wherein the Animal actor can be seen interacting with fans and cutting specially-designed cakes.

Check them out:

In one of the viral videos, a fan is also seen putting a huge flower garland over his neck.

Another video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, a massive multi-tiered cake can be seen with each deck containing several pictures of the star.

In another video, a female fan of the actor is seen urging Bobby for a click, following which Bobby holds her camera to take a selfie. The fan suddenly kisses Bobby on his cheeks, leaving him blushing.

Recently, the actor also celebrated his wife, Tania Deol's birthday and shared an adorable post on Instagram.

Also Read: 'Chuna Laga Diya': Netflix faces backlash after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal arrives without Extended Cut

Bobby Deol on work front

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor took to his social media account to share his first look from the upcoming flick Kanguva. The film will be the actor's debut in Tamil cinema. In the film, Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist, Udhiran.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva stars Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles, with a huge lineup of supporting cast including Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and Kovai Sarala, among others.

Apart from this, he also has a Telugu flick titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his kitty, featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Also See: Lesser known facts about Bobby Deol, which we bet you don't know