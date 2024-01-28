Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar, worked with filmmakers Mrinal Sen, Shyam Bengal Jha dies at 65

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar

A Veteran Bengali actress who has worked in films has passed away at the age of 65 due to cancer. She was suffering from cancer for the last three years. She has left behind her husband and son. West Bengal Chief Minister was saddened by the demise of the well-renowned actress Sreela Majumdar.

She took to social media and wrote, "Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family."

Majumdar's roles in Mrinal Sen's 'Ek Din Pratidin' (And Quiet Rolls the Don, 1980), 'Kharij' (The Case is Closed, 1982) and 'Akaler Sandhane' (In Search of Famine; 1981) were highly appreciated. Is. She played lead roles in Shyam Benegal's 'Mandi' (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha's 'Damul' (Bonded Till Death, 1985) and Utpalendu Chakraborty's 'Chokh' (I, 1983). Her last film was Kaushik Ganguly's 'Palan', which was the sequel to 'Ek Din Pratidin'. He worked in 43 films in total. Majumdar was also known for her voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh's film 'Chokher Bali' (A Passion Play, 2003).

