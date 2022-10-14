Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father accuses Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta of using her. Twitter is divided

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sumbul Touqeer's father accuses Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been making headlines as the love triangles and teams have already become the topic of discussion among the netizens. While 'Imlie' star Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot have an angle of romance, Shalin has been seen flirting with Tina Datta as well. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Sumbul's father will be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot for using her and making fun of her feelings.

During the early days of the show, Sumbul and Shalin developed a close bond and were seen spending ample time together in the 'Bigg Boss' house. However, their equation raised eyebrows inside and outside the show. Now, a promo of an upcoming episode shows Sumbul's father sharing the stage with the show's host Salman Khan and giving some words of wisdom to his daughter.

In the clip he is heard saying in Hindi: "Sumbul, I am scared by the fact you are so pure-hearted. Dekhlo duniya kaisi hai beta." He then schools Shalin. He said: "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show."

Soon after the promo surfaced, Twitter was divided over who is right and who is wrong. While many believed that it was Sumbul who expressed interest in Shalin first, others supported the actress's father's opinions and bashed Shalin and Tina.

A Twitter user said, "Felt the words of #SumbulTouqeerKhan's father for Tina & Shalin who were using that girl for their game. He showed the mirror to both in a perfect way. Now I want old fiery SUMBUL back in the game." Another tweeted, "This is the earliest a parent has ever entered Bigg Boss. But this issue was such a huge one that this step needed to be taken. I am so glad the team took the needed measures. Tina & that guy deserve this & more. They deserve humiliation from Sumbul's dad."

On the other hand, a supporter of Tina and Shalin wrote, "Putting whole Blame on #TinaDatta & #ShalinBhanot wasn't fair at all. Before Tina said anything about Love angle We already got to know what Sumbul herself is interested in, making love angle wid others. Stop blaming others for your daughter's mistake."

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot has been facing the heat for his comments on having a panel of lawyers and that nobody can harm him. His behaviour with the doctor present in the Bigg Boss house also irked the fans.

