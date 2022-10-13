Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta FINALLY speaks up, calls Shalin-Tina's love angle fake; netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARORAABHISHEK34 Ankit Gupta features in the reality show Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta has been pulled by show host Salman Khan for being 'too quiet' and sober on the reality show. It is true considering Ankit isn't seen getting involved in any discussions, the decision-making process or fights. However, when Bigg Boss offered him a chance to speak up by calling him into the confession room, his insights were something that fans of the show did not expect. Outright, he called the brewing romance between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta 'fake' and 'for the camera'.

Shalin Bhanot says 'I Love You' to Tina Datta

As the latest day proceeded, it seemed like Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot was bitten by the love bug as he confessed his feelings for co-housemate Tina Datta. At the start of the day, Shalin confessed his feelings for Tina to house captain Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teased Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. Earlier, it seemed as if Sumbul Touqueer and Shalin had something going on between them. However, during the entire playful banter between Tina, Shalin and Gautam, Sumbul was sidelined.

Ankit Gupta reacts to Shalin-Tina's 'love'

When Ankit was asked to share his views on the housemates, he called out Shalin and Tina for faking their 'love'. "Most of them have two faces here, Tina is playing mind games while Shalin has anger issues. I don't find Shalin and Tina's love angle genuine. I feel it is a game plan, the love angle is only for the game," Ankit said.

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik chooses Nimrit over Priyanka Chahar & Shiv Thakare, netizens disappointed

Ankit's revelation about Shalin and Tina elicited response from the fans of the show. A fans' comment on the promo read, "Banda itne din se chup tha, lekin jab bola...sabka Pol khola (sic). Another one said, "Yes Shalin and Tina want to expand their fandom love ka angle leke. Yeh innka game plan hi hai lol (sic)."

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin disrespects doctor, asks his qualification; netizens say 'learn from Abdu'

The contestants nominated for eviction this week are Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sreejita De, Tina Datta and Gori Nagori.

Latest Entertainment News