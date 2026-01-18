Virat Kohli's stellar ton goes in vain as New Zealand register first-ever ODI series win in India New Zealand have ended their long wait for an ODI series win in India as the Kiwis won the three-match series 2-1. Virat Kohli played a jaw-dropping knock in the third ODI, but the Indian team lost the game by 41 runs.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli's brilliant hundred in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium went in vain as New Zealand defeated the Men in Blue in the series decider by 41 runs. With this victory, the Kiwis have registered their first-ever ODI series win in India in 37 years.

Kohli held India's dwindling hopes alive as he found little support from the other end. But with the target too tall and only a handful of batters contributing, the Men in Blue could not cross the line despite Kohli scoring a masterful 124.

