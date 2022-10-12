Bigg Boss 16: New love story blossoming in BB16? Shalin Bhanot confesses love for Tina Datta

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AAZAMWASI, FARHA00001 Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Many have found love inside Bigg Boss' house. It wouldn't be surprising if celebrities of the current season too fall for their co-contestants. A love story seems to be brewing as early as the second week of the reality show. Confessions are being seemingly made inside the house.

In tonight’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ viewers will witness some shocking confessions, fights, and lots of drama! At the start of the day, Shalin Bhanot confesses his feelings for Tina Datta to Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teases Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. Will the seed of love reap between Tina and Shalin? Well, we all will have to wait for the revelation.

Amidst all this, ‘Bigg Boss’ will be today making an announcement asking all the housemates to form two teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimirit Ahluwalia. The duo, individually, will act as directors and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. The one whose video is creatively shot and gets maximum likes by the co-contestants gets a special power. Which popular Bahu will get maximum likes and win the special powers will be an interesting watch!

On the other hand, Archana and MC Stan lock horns, and in a fit of anger, Archana will be seen throwing a glass of water at Stan. Everyone will try to intervene between them, but the situation gets out of control.

The nail-biting contest in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house has become even more intense with each contestant putting their best foot forward to survive and never letting a day fall with non-stop entertainment. You can witness this high-octane episode tonight.

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 16’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM on COLORS and Voot.

