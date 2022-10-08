Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik chooses Nimrit over Priyanka Chahar & Shiv Thakare, netizens disappointed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik is clearly one of the most loved and talked about contestants of BB 16 at the moment. His adorable way of talking and his cute antics are being loved by all. However, on the weekend episode, Shukravaar Ka Vaar, netizens were a tad disappointed in Abdu. When Salman Khan entered the house for a fun session with the contestants, he organised a party for 10 participants and asked them to call a co-contestant of their choice to dinner.

While the audience expected Abdu Rozik to choose between Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare for the party, they were surprised when he called Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia instead. They reacted to his decision with disappointment on social media. "Why did #AbduRozik dint pick #PriyankaChaharChaudhary rather picked vampir #NimritKaurAhluwalia.. seriously whenever i see these fake contestants nimrit & sumbul i switch the channel," a user tweeted.

"Don’t understand why #AbduRozik chose to take Nimrit to the party first instead of Shiv. Cuz of that everyone who didn’t choose him for the task were invited to the party. A bit disappointed. Didn’t see him spend time with Nimrit. This was a shocker," said another one.

There were many who shared their disappointment over the same. Take a look:

For the unversed, Salman Khan organised a party for ten contestants of the house. He chose Abdu as the first one. Following that Abdu was asked to choose one and he chose Nimrit, Nimrit chooses Gautam Vig and so on, every new guest chooses a contestant of his/her choice.

Before the dinner begins, the host advises the contestants to be themselves. He feels that 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' actor and contestant Gautam Singh Vig is not showing his real side on the show. Salman also asks for MC Stan's opinion on who's fake in the house. He also announces a dance performance by Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer. The former dances to 'Gori Naache' and the latter to 'Param Sundari'.

Furthermore, both TV actor Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight. They can be seen hurling insults at each other. 'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Read More Trending News