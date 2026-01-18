Iran turmoil: At least 5,000 killed as unrest continues; Khamenei calls Trump 'criminal' | 10 Points

The anti-government protests in Iran that have been raging for days have claimed at least 5,000 lives, including 500 security personnel, said a top Iranian official on Sunday, who added that the deadliest clashes have been reported in the Kurdish region in country's northwest region where tensions have been soaring amid clashes between Kurdish separatists and government forces.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the official claimed that the death count is high because of "terrorists and armed rioters", who are killing "innocent Iranians". The official alleged that these terrorists are being supported by Israel and other armed groups. However, he noted that the "final toll is not expected to increase sharply".
Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points:
- The protests had started in Iran in December over the high inflation and the crippling economy of the Islamic nation. Many analysts consider it as the deadliest turmoil in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that had forced Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to flee the country.
- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed the West, particularly the United States (US), for the unrest, which he said that claimed has caused thousands of deaths.
- In a speech on Saturday, he also warned President Donald Trump for his remarks and encouraging "seditious people" to continue the unrest. He claimed that "foot soldiers" of the US are involved in the protests, destroying mosques and educational centers.
- "We do consider the US president a criminal, because of casualties and damages, because of accusations against the Iranian nation," he said, as quoted by Associated Press. "Through hurting people, they killed several thousand of them."
- It should be noted that Trump has repeatedly called for a regime change in Iran and had even warned to strike it.
- "The man (Khamenei) is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people... His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership. It's time to look for new leadership in Iran," he told Politico.
- But the US president had also thanked the Iranian leadership for halting 800 executions. "I greatly respect the fact that they canceled," he had said.
- Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who enjoys support from die-hard monarchists, has called for the protesters to hit streets.
- Meanwhile, internet access was blocked in Iran on January 8, but text messaging and very limited internet services restarted in some parts on Saturday.
- Although the extent of access and what was behind it wasn't immediately clear.