Iran turmoil: At least 5,000 killed as unrest continues; Khamenei calls Trump 'criminal' | 10 Points Iran turmoil: An official claimed that the death count is high because of "terrorists and armed rioters", who are killing "innocent Iranians". He alleged that these terrorists are being supported by Israel and other armed groups.

Tehran:

The anti-government protests in Iran that have been raging for days have claimed at least 5,000 lives, including 500 security personnel, said a top Iranian official on Sunday, who added that the deadliest clashes have been reported in the Kurdish region in country's northwest region where tensions have been soaring amid clashes between Kurdish separatists and government forces.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the official claimed that the death count is high because of "terrorists and armed rioters", who are killing "innocent Iranians". The official alleged that these terrorists are being supported by Israel and other armed groups. However, he noted that the "final toll is not expected to increase sharply".

