US moves carrier strike group to middle east amid tensions with Iran: Report Iran protests: According to a report, the CENTCOM tracks an area of around 4 million square miles. This includes areas of Northeast Africa, middle east, South Asia and Central Asia. It should be noted that the US has not deployed aircraft carriers in the region.

Tehran:

The Pentagon is planning to redeploy a US carrier strike group from South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area, which includes the middle east amid heightening tensions with Iran, which is witnessing massive ant-government protests due to soaring inflation, as per a report. The carrier group includes an aircraft carrier (USS Abraham Lincoln), at least one attack submarine and multiple warships.

According to a report by US-based News Nation, the CENTCOM tracks an area of around 4 million square miles. This includes areas of Northeast Africa, middle east, South Asia and Central Asia. It should be noted that the US has not deployed aircraft carriers in the region. However, US officials are yet to comment on the development.

Trump's warning to Iran

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the Iranian government over protests and said that the killing must be stopped. The 79-year-old Republican president has also hinted about a possible US intervention and the recent redeployment of a US carrier strike group has further sparked speculations over it.

"We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping. and there are no plans for executions or an execution. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," Trump said on Wednesday, while speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony.

Over 2,600 killed in Iran

Coming to the situation in Iran, the situation remains grim and at least 2,615 people have lost their lives in the protests so far, according to a report by Associated Press (AP). The Iranian authorities have arrested scores of people involved in the anti-government, calling them terrorists and claiming that they are working to please the president of another country, referring to Trump.

Iran also shut its airspace for hours early Thursday morning without explanation, forcing international carriers to divert their flights. "Since January 8, we saw a full-fledged war and anybody who was in the gathering since then is a criminal," said Iranian Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi recently.