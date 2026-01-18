Donald Trump invites India to be part of Gaza's 'board of peace' India has had historic ties with both Israel and Palestine, and had been providing humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has invited India to be part of the 'Board of Peace' to resolve the crisis in Gaza, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. India has had historic ties with both Israel and Palestine, and had been providing humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt since the beginning of the conflict there.