Bigg Boss 16: Fight errupts between Shalin Bhanot & Gautam Singh as latter says 'Tina Datta meri hai'

Bigg Boss 16: In the latest episode, Shalin Bhanot was bitten by the love bug as he confessed his feelings for co-housemate Tina Datta. At the start of the day, Shalin confessed his feelings for Tina to house captain Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teased Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. Gautam is leaving no stone unturned to make Shalin jealous by incessantly flirting with Tina. However, visibly begrudged Shalin returns the blow by pecking Soundarya Sharma on the cheek.

This does not go down well with Gautam, who disparages it as a cheap move. It will be interesting to watch how far this battle of love and jealousy in the house will go. Well, Ankit Gupta termed the brewing romance between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta 'fake' and 'for the camera'. "Most of them have two faces here, Tina is playing mind games while Shalin has anger issues. I don't find Shalin and Tina's love angle genuine. I feel it is a game plan, the love angle is only for the game," Ankit said. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta FINALLY speaks up, calls Shalin-Tina's love angle fake; netizens react

On the other hand, the claws are out as Bigg Boss 16 contestants were seen locking horns over issues pertaining to rations, nominations, tasks and love angels. After Gautam and Shalin, another quarrel erupts with Archana Gautam plundering a piece of ginger from one bedroom to her own.

The food items were allotted as per the requirements of each of the four bedrooms by the captain. However, Archana's act spurs a massive ruckus in the house. Later, the heat of all the bickering in the house is placated by a fun task assigned by 'Bigg Boss'. The master of the house commands the contestants to vote for who they think is the most talkative and has the most irritating voice. ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reacts strongly to 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's throat cancer rumours

The vote is carried out by prefixing it with 'Shut Up'. Elected with a sweeping majority of 12 'Shut Up' votes, Archana is summoned to the confession room along with Shalin to note the instructions of a unique task. The most talkative contestant Archana has been given the task of being silent, while Shalin is appointed as her mouthpiece to parrot out her communication to the rest of the contestants.

