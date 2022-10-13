Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reacts strongly to 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's throat cancer rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAVRAJDA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reacts to Disha Vakani's throat cancer rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda has dismissed reports that claimed that show actress Disha Vakani, known for playing the character of Dayaben, has throat cancer. Recently, rumours flew fast that Disha got throat cancer because she voiced a peculiar tone of her character. However, such reports were shot down by her brother, actor Mayur Vakani, who plays the character of Sunder Lal on the show. Now, Malav too has reacted strongly to such reports in an Instagram post and slammed those spreading 'false' news.

Malav Rajda on Disha Vakani's throat cancer rumours

Malav Rajda took to social media on Thursday and wrote a post in which he shot down rumours that Disha Vakani has throat cancer. He called such news 'nonsense'. He wrote in the caption, "Like jethalal says....NONSENSE...News reporting is such a responsible job...it really amazes Me how at times it's so irresponsibly done...yaar such big news atleast cross check once...it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it...so to all her fans this is completely FALSE (sic)."

Netizens react to Malav Rajda's Instagram post

Social media users and fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were left disheartened after rumors spread that their favourite Dayaben, actress Disha Vakani has throat cancer. However, with Malav's post clarifying on such rumours, netizens breathed a sigh of relief. One Instagram user commented, "Thanks for the clarification sir (sic)." Another one commented, "Oh thank God then we were really worried (sic)."

Disha Vakani's brother on her throat cancer rumours

In an interview with ETimes, Mayur Vakani, the brother of Disha Vakani, dismissed reports that she has throat cancer. He further shared that his actress sister is hale and hearty. Earlier this year, Disha also welcomed her baby boy. Reacting to a question about Disha's health, Mayur said, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

