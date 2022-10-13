Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams his 'best friends' statement says, 'we are not at all friends'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAURDALLJIET Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams his 'best friends' statement

Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot recently revealed his relations with ex-wife Dalljeit Kaur, he claimed that they both are still best friends. It seems his ex-wife doesn't agree with this statement, Dalljiet denied being friends with him and asked Shalin to keep her out of the fake drama. Allegedly the duo had an abusive marriage and had to part ways back in 2015.

She took to her Twitter handle and posted, "No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really?Tina no hard feelings for u".

Dalljiet Kaur said that he was allegedly physically abusive, and it was her maid who rescued her when Shalin Bhanot allegedly hit her when she tried to leave their home. Though In the previous episode, Shaleen Bhanot said that he likes Tina Datta. While speaking to Tina Datta and telling her about his feelings, the actor talked a little about his personal life. He had said to Tina that his relationship with his ex-wife, Dalljiet is like best friends.

For the unversed, Shalin and Daljeet decided to part ways in 2015. The actress said that she was in an abusive relationship with the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. While speaking to The Times of India, Daljeet said, “He pushed me in my father’s presence. My thigh was bruised for almost a month. But I forgave him, thinking it takes time for a marriage to work. On another occasion, he twisted my arm in front of his parents. But I finally decided enough was enough when he came charging towards me while I had Shaarav in my arms. It could have turned fatal for my 40-day-old premature child. That day, I left for my parent's home in Bangalore.”

