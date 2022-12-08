Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill to join Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar along with MC Square | DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill to join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, has garnered a massive fan base over the years. The actress shares a beautiful equation with the host, Salman Khan. Even after her season, Gill has been a regular guest on the show; she made guest appearances on both the 14th and 15th seasons. The actress is currently making waves on the internet with her new song, Ghani Sayani. Now, we have an interesting update for her fans.

Now, Social media is abuzz that Shehnaaz will be gracing the show Bigg Boss 16 on Weekend Ka Vaar along with MC Square to promote their new song, Ghani Sayani.

Recently, the actress took to social media and shared her song, "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The show is receiving a lot of love from fans. Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are among the few names that graced her show.

Last month, Gill made headlines when she dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. While accepting her award, she said, "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...Sidharth Shukla this is for you (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..Sidharth Shukla this is for you)." The crowd cheered at the top of their lungs, and the video broke the internet.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Besides this, she will also be seen in Sajid Khan's directorial film 100 Percent, which also features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

