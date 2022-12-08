Ikkis: Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda to star in Sriram Raghavan's war-drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to come together for a film. Post 'Badlapur', National Award-winning Director Sriram Raghavan has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for 'Ikkis', which will star the duo. The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol's 86th Birthday.

It's a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for their latest project 'Ikkis' a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life.

The film will star the thespian himself along with Agastya Nanda headlining it. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film will be going on floor next year.

Earlier today, Agastya Nanda reached Dharmendra's house to wish him on his birthday. He touched his feet and extended his wishes to the veteran actor.

Meanwhile, Agastya will make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi. The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The film has the iconic gang of 'The Archies' at the centre of it as it gears up to serve a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

The Archies is expected to release in 2023.

