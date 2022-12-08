Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De exposes Tina Dutta's love for Shalin; latter requests to quit the show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@COOLVIB31942027 Sreejita De hugs Shalin to tease Tina

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De who is the first wild card entry of this season is all set to take revenge on Tina Dutta. In the upcoming episode, Sreejita is seen exposing Tina's 'fake' love for Shalin. The Uttaran actress was the first contestant to be evicted from the show. The actress has made sure that she will not be polite to the ones she locked horns with. In a promo released by the official handle of Colors TV, Bigg Boss announced that a witch has entered the house, later he revealed that the witch is Sreejita De and the first wild card entry of the show.

As Sreejita entered the house, the disappointment on Tina's face was quite evident. Sreejita claimed that Tina is full of negative energy and to this Tina rubbished her statement and left the conversation. Later in the promo, Sreejita tried to expose Tina's love for Shalin and the moment she saw the camera she hugged Shalin and commented, "Oh camera!". This action of her straight away hinted at the 'fake' relationship between Tina and Shalin. While Tina was still getting over with Sumbul-Shalin's relationship, now it's Sreejita's return that is making her lose her calm. She was even seen complaining to Bigg Boss, "Meri Khushi Bardaasht nahi ho rahi thi kya?"

Well, the tiff didn't end there, Tina was also seen locking horns with Soundarya Sharma and the two were seen shouting at each other. Tina then broke down and cried as Soundarya accused her of stealing her food. Shalin tried to console her but she couldn't control her emotions and requested Bigg Boss that she wants to quit the show. The house has turned a little brutal for Tina as she was also seen having a fight with Shalin.

