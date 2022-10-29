Saturday, October 29, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Gautam Singh gives up ration for captaincy; Abdu Rozik gets eliminated

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan reunites with Katrina Kaif, who arrived on the sets with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2022 22:06 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Either Salman Khan seems to be in mood to play a prank on the contestants or Abdu Rozik is eliminated from the controversial reality show. In order to teach housemates a lesson for nominating Abdu every time, thinking that he won't be voted out by the viewers as he is 'strong', Salman asks the cutest BB contestant to walk out of the house as he has been evicted. On the other hand, Salman Khan gives Gautam Vig an opportunity to become the next captain of the house. However, for that, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor was required to sacrifice the ration of the house. Adding to more drama and fun, Salman Khan reunites with Katrina Kaif, who arrived on the sets with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

  • Oct 29, 2022 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Gautam wants to reverse his captaincy decision

    Gautam pleads Bigg Boss that he wants to reverse his captaincy decision. He states some people have medical issues and need food. Consoling Gautam, Soundarya says that contestants are overreacting. They will get food anytime soon. She mentions how contestants might get a task for the ration.

     

  • Oct 29, 2022 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bye Bye RATION!

    Bigg Boss takes away all the ration and Gautam becomes the new captain.

     

  • Oct 29, 2022 9:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Archana, Sajid Khan lash out at Gautam

    After Gautam accepts captaincy, Archana Gautam lashes out at him. Sajid Khan too lost his calm at the actor. Disappointed over Gautam's decision, the filmmaker called him out for being 'unfair' to the other housemates. "Ab tu mera krodh dekhega (Now, you will see my anger)." Abdu Rozik too disapproves of Gautam Vig becoming the captain.

     

  • Oct 29, 2022 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Gautam Vig accepts captaincy

    Salman Khan gives Gautam Vig an opportunity to become the next captain of the house. However, there is a huge price to pay. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 accepts the captaincy and sacrifices the ration of the BB16 house. He decides to opt for captaincy, leaving the other Bigg Boss 16 housemates furious. 

     

  • Oct 29, 2022 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abdu feels Tina is boring

    Abdu Rozik calls Tina Datta boring and says that she is not doing anything in the house. Also, Abdu pointed out that he is being constantly told that Sajid Khan is teaching him. Denying to which, he says, 'I am not kid, I have my brain.'

  • Oct 29, 2022 9:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abdu Rozik dishes out name tags

    Abdu Rozik is seen dishing out name tags. Salman asks Abdu to give necklace tags based on certain qualities to contestants. Salman tells Abdu to put the necklace on that contestant, 'jinme dimaag ki kami hai.' First, the little contestant gives the garland to Ankit Gupta. Next for 'batameez' contestant, he gives it to Sumbul Touqeer Khan while he gives a 'not good heart' garland to Shalin Bhanot and calls him fake.

  • Oct 29, 2022 9:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Katrina Kaif arrives with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Adding extra-drama and fun to Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16, Katrina Kaif arrives on the sets with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

     

