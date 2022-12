Follow us on Bigg Boss 16 December 20 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 December 20 Highlights: Shalin and Stan fought during the nomination task and came close to blows. This was not the first time that their fight escalated to the next level. Earlier, Stan was nominated for 4 straight weeks for physically hitting Shalin. All the housemates intervened and tried to get them off during their fight. After the nominations task was over Tina, Vikas, Ankit and Sreejita landed in the danger zone.

