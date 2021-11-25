Thursday, November 25, 2021
     
  I have joined the investigation (in a case of extortion) today, as per the order of the Supreme Court: Param Bir Singh
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Neha, Jay, Vishal evicted; Umar, Rajiv saved by audience

Bigg boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan had announced that only the top 5 contestants will remain in the house. Simba Nagpal has already been evicted. Today, Bharti and Haarsh announced that Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian eviction.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2021 23:16 IST
Image Source : COLORS

Bigg boss 15 LIVE Updates: After the eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom 6, three more evictions will take place. The bottom 5 at the moment are: Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz. It is being speculated that Jay is the next one to be evicted. Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin are also expected to be eliminated as per social media buzz. Salman Khan had announced that only the top 5 contestants will remain in the house. 

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is entering as wild card contestant. apart from her Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be seen making their way to the house. Reportedly, Abhihit Bichukale has contracted Covid 19 and hence will not enter the Bigg Boss house. Apart from this, comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to give their commentary on the funny tasks performed by 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants today. This and more is lined for today Bigg Boss 15 episode, Catch LIVE Updates here!

 

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tejasswi breaksdown

    Tejasswi Prakash breaksdown as Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian move out of the house. She feels sorry that her two friends had to leave.

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Jay, Vishal, Neha evicted

    Bharti and Haarsh announce that Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin are evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Rajiv Adatia saved

    Rajiv Adatia, who entered the show as a wild card contestant saved by the audience. 

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Umar Riaz saved from eviction

    Umar Riaz was saved from eviction this week. 

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bharti and Haarsh inform 3 evictions

    Bharti and Haarsh inform that with LIVE voting from the audience, there will be three contestants who will be evicted from the show.

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bigg boss OTT friends, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal come to support Neha Bhasin as she breaks down.

  • Nov 25, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Neha is very upset about the task. She says she didn't like the task because gaining immunity for her could lead others in danger. She breaks down as Shamita and Tejasswi try to console her.

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bharti and Haarsh seem impressed with Rajiv's performance however, they feel Jay is not participating much.

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Vishal Kotian shaved his beard and acted funny infront of Tejasswi, Karan and Shamita to get a reaction from them.

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    contestants have gone all out to get a reaction from the housemates. While Rajiv has tried his best to get a reaction by jumping in the pool, flying off underwear on top5's faces and applying lipstick and shaving cream on face. 

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The contestants seem to be doing some fun tasks like smearing cream all over them and putting on ridiculous get-ups to get their attention. A shirtless Umar Riaz does horseback riding on Neha Bhasin to get Shamita to look at them. On the other hand, Vishal dresses up like a girl and walks up to Shamita to say: "Your sister is here"

    Rajiv Adatia goes after Nishant and makes all kinds of funny annoying sounds in his ears. Jay starts applying lipstick on Shamita. She struggles to hide her amusement but manages to keep her eyes off him. 

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    While top 5 (Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant and Pratik) contestants have to stay oblivious to the bottom 5 contestants (Jay, Neha, Vishal, Rajiv and Jay), while they have to make sure to get a reaction out of him.

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bharti, Haarsh are Bigg Boss for a day

    Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are to give their commentary on the funny tasks performed by 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants while sitting inside a radio room.

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tejasswi and Shamita decide to swap duties. While Shamita chooses to go with dinner duty, Teja decides to chop for the meals. Karan and Umar however aren't fond of it. They question her why she changed her duties.

  • Nov 25, 2021 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Housemates wake to the tunes of 'Khwab deke jhoote"

Bigg Boss 15

