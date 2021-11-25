Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Neha, Jay, Vishal evicted; Umar, Rajiv saved by audience

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Neha, Jay, Vishal

Bigg boss 15 LIVE Updates: After the eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom 6, three more evictions will take place. The bottom 5 at the moment are: Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz. It is being speculated that Jay is the next one to be evicted. Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin are also expected to be eliminated as per social media buzz. Salman Khan had announced that only the top 5 contestants will remain in the house.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is entering as wild card contestant. apart from her Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be seen making their way to the house. Reportedly, Abhihit Bichukale has contracted Covid 19 and hence will not enter the Bigg Boss house. Apart from this, comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to give their commentary on the funny tasks performed by 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants today. This and more is lined for today Bigg Boss 15 episode, Catch LIVE Updates here!