Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz gets into verbal spat; Karan clashes with Tejasswi 

Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that why is she protecting Vishal when she knows that he is on Shamita's side. He says that he can clearly see that Teja has a soft corner for Vishal. To which she says that is not true. While Pratik says that Teja and Karan are making a scene with Vishal as the one between the romantic couple. Tejasswi clarifies to Karan that she and Vishal are just friends and she will not distance herself from him. But Karan says: "Teja, listen to others also."