Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz gets into verbal spat; Karan clashes with Tejasswi 

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the relationship between Tejasswi Praksh and Karan Kundrra inside the house remained the topic of discussion not only among 'Bigg Boss' fans but also in the media conference. Though now it seems that their sweet relationship is taking a backseat because of the growing bond between Tejasswi and Vishal Kotian. It is now bothering Karan and he will be having conversation with Tejasswi on the same. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz again get into a verbal spat over daily chores.