Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • 26 bills listed for Winter Session of Parliament, including those on cryptocurrency and to repeal three farm laws.
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz gets into verbal spat; Karan clashes with Tejasswi
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz gets into verbal spat; Karan clashes with Tejasswi

Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama and romance. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the relationship between Tejasswi Praksh and Karan Kundrra inside the house remained the topic of discussion not only among 'Bigg Boss' fans but also in the media conference. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz will be again seen at loggerheads.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2021 22:40 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz gets into verbal spat; Karan clashes with Tejasswi
Image Source : VOOT

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz gets into verbal spat; Karan clashes with Tejasswi 

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the relationship between Tejasswi Praksh and Karan Kundrra inside the house remained the topic of discussion not only among 'Bigg Boss' fans but also in the media conference. Though now it seems that their sweet relationship is taking a backseat because of the growing bond between Tejasswi and Vishal Kotian. It is now bothering Karan and he will be having conversation with Tejasswi on the same. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz again get into a verbal spat over daily chores. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE November 23

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 23, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi about her equation with Vishal Kotian

    Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that why is she protecting Vishal when she knows that he is on Shamita's side. He says that he can clearly see that Teja has a soft corner for Vishal. To which she says that is not true. While Pratik says that Teja and Karan are making a scene with Vishal as the one between the romantic couple. Tejasswi clarifies to Karan that she and Vishal are just friends and she will not distance herself from him. But Karan says: "Teja, listen to others also." 

  • Nov 23, 2021 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz confronts with Vishal Kotian

    Umar Riaz tells Vishal Kotian he should not roast him in front of other housemates. He continues to say that he is not an actor but a doctor and it does not look good if his own friends talk like that. Vishal apologises to him. Later Shamita Shetty also talks to Vishal and tells him that Jay is upset with him. Vishal says he holds grudges and that he has not done anything to him personally that he has to hold grudge. 

  • Nov 23, 2021 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Abhishek Bichukale on why he failed to win Bigg Boss Marathi

    A journalist questions Abhishek why he failed to win Bigg Boss Marathi. To this, Bichukale replied by saying, “Mujhe desh ka Prime Minister banna hai toh yeh toh chota sa show hai mere liye (I want to become the Prime Minister of the country, this show is a small thing for me).” Rashami can be seen rolling eyes after listening to Abhijit’s answer.

  • Nov 23, 2021 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz again get into a verbal spat

    Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz again get into a verbal spat over daily chores and Umar warns Pratik: "Be in your limits. Don't cross the lines."

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News