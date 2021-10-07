Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: All 'junglewasis' get nominated, first captaincy task begins
Bigg Boss nominated each member of the house for elimination after Pratik and Jay's fight. The decision infuriated the contestants and see how the dynamics of the house changed after that!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2021 22:15 IST
Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 15 has returned to the small screens. This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' As the contestants settle inside the house, the 'sankat' in the jungle has started creeping in. As the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' gathers momentum, there's drama aplenty among the contestants, even as the fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal got worse, Bigg Boss nominated each member of the house for elimination. The decision infuriated the contestants and see how the dynamics of the house changed after that!

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE October 7

  • Oct 07, 2021 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishwasundari talks to all the housemates

    Vishwasundari asks Miesha to call all the housemates outside in the garden area as she wishes to talk to all the housemates.

  • Oct 07, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik Sehajpal hides map

    Pratik Sehajpal hides map from other junglewasis. While talking to Nishant Bhat he says that Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundraa and others are eyeing on it. 

  • Oct 07, 2021 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra complains to Bigg Boss

    Karan Kundrra complains to Bigg Boss and asks him to give them their clothes. He said that he feels disgusted after staying in the same clothes for so long. 

  • Oct 07, 2021 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh have a heart to heart conversation

    Pratik Sehajpal tells Akasa Singh that he has considered her as his friend and asks her to reflect upon it. 

  • Oct 07, 2021 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Housemates start their morning with the tunes of 'Ladki Beautiful'

    The new morning of the housemates began with them dancing to the tunes of  'Ladki Beautiful kar gyoi chul'. The housemates indeed seem fresh and rejuvinated for the new day and adventure. 

