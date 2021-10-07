Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARNABPUTATUNDA Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: All 'junglewasis' get nominated, first captaincy task begins

Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 15 has returned to the small screens. This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' As the contestants settle inside the house, the 'sankat' in the jungle has started creeping in. As the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' gathers momentum, there's drama aplenty among the contestants, even as the fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal got worse, Bigg Boss nominated each member of the house for elimination. The decision infuriated the contestants and see how the dynamics of the house changed after that!