Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty, here are speculated earnings of contestants per week

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale with only a few weeks left. The show has been able to garner decent ratings on TRP, although it fell short of the previous seasons. Undoubtedly, Salman Khan show enjoys a loyal fanbase. This season is hosting some of the most popular names of the entertainment industry including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena. The contestants who have to face major challenges and live in a house locked for 24*7 around countless cameras are paid handsome amounts as per their popularity.

According to various media reports doing the rounds, here's a list of how much these Bigg Boss 15 contestants are speculated to be earning every week.

Shamita Shetty

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty who was earlier a part of Bigg Boss 15 OTT is one of the strongest contestants of BB15. She has been earning a lot of love from the audience for playing the game in the most dignified way. As per reports, Shamita is taking home Rs 5 lakh per week.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She is known for voicing out her opinions. Tejasswi aka Teja's bond with fellow contestant Karan Kundrra is also being loved by the viewers. Reportedly, she is taking home a hefty amount of Rs 10 lakh per week.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is one of the anticipated winners of this season. Apart from his string gameplay, his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and friendship with Umar Riaz has become the talk of the town. As per reports, he is earning Rs. 8 lakh per week.

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has successfully garnered a massive fanbase. He is a doctor by profession. His true friendships with Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia has brought him the good light of the audience and they are leaving no stone unturned to support him. Reports suggest that he is being paid Rs. 3 lakh per week.

Pratik Sehajpal

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 15 OTT, Pratik Sehajpal is climbing the ladder of popularity in the BB15 house. Pratik Sehajpal has become one of the most trending contestants of this season on social media. He is taking Rs 2 lakhs per week.

Nishant Bhat

Another contestant who made his way into the Bigg Boss 15 house after his Bigg Boss 15 OTT debut is Nishant Bhat. He is synonymous with playing tasks in the true spirits. He is also being paid Rs 2 lakhs by the makers.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most consistent contestants of Bigg Boss. She has been making entry in the reality show on a regular basis. The only reason is that she is a true entertainer. As per reports, she is being paid Rs 5 lakhs per week.