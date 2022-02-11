Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra once slapped, abused Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Saanvi Talwar; actress reveals

Follow us on Image Source : IG/KARAN KUNDRRA, YEHKAHANAAGAYEHUM006 Karan Kundrra, Saanvi Talwar

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has been under the radar ever since he made his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash official. The two fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss house. The two have had many ugly fights between them. People even started calling their relationship toxic. Even post Bigg Boss 15 the couple had been snapped together. Recently, a story of Karan's aggressive nature has gone viral. It dates back to the time when Karan was a part of the show, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. His co-star from the show, Saanvi Talwar revealed shocking details about him.

Saanvi revealed that Karan had even slapped and abused her after a scene. As per reports in the Times Of India, Karan and Saanvi had a fight during a kissing scene. During an intimate scene, Karan had to kiss Saanvi and in return she had to slap him. But she slapped him really hard and that left him furious. Later, Karan Kundrra went to her vanity van and slapped her. This left Saanvi shocked. To the portal, she said that the incident left her stunned and no one even tried to stop Karan Kundrra.

The actress was heard saying, "The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later. I don’t wish such a thing to happen to anyone and I hope the production house takes appropriate action so that this doesn’t happen again. But the show must go on and I will continue to shoot."

