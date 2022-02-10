Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get into cryptic Twitter spat, fans ask them to not fight online

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra and seasons winner Tejasswi Prakash's relationship which blossomed in the BB house has been the talk of the town. Ever since the show got over, the couple was snapped making public appearances and going on dates together. But after Karan Kundrra's cryptic tweet on Thursday, it seems like everything is not well in their paradise. Karan took to Twitter and shared about how he was 'done defending himself'. While he did not give any details as to what exactly he was referring to, fans were quick to interpret that it was directed towards his girlfriend Tejasswi. They offered their sympathies and some defended Tejasswi.

Karan tweeted, "Read some s**t written about me today… not surprised anymore... kind of reminds me of something lol... déjà vu!! narratives much... I’m done defending myself and expecting someone will... didn’t happen then... then why today." He deleted the tweet sometime later.

Tejasswi herself also tweeted tried to pacify the situation with a supportive tweet for Karan. She said that she was ‘one lucky gal’ to have Karan in her life.

While Karan did not explicitly name anyone or specify what incident he was talking about. Several fans seemed to connect it to an earlier news story where his girlfriend Tejasswi had called him 'insecure' and said he had forbidden her from kissing on screen. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Tejasswi had said, "I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him, ‘You are very smart that you don’t display this side in public and I get the insecure tag’… I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told me that I shouldn’t kiss onscreen, so he is the insecure one and not me."

Karan responded to Tejasswi's tweet with a screenshot of her original interview,, "As usual, the joke is on me" with a smiley face at the end. He deleted this tweet too.

Fans who lovingly call them 'TejRan' shared their reaction. One of the users wrote, "It's social media, not live feed guys. Take this off Twitter."