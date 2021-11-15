Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty's exit, Donal Bisht to enter show as wild card contestant?

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed plenty of drama and heartbreak as ShaRa fans were disappointed and left in shock when host Salman Khan announced that Raqesh Bapat would not return to the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, it is being said that after Raqesh and Afsana, it is Shamita Shetty who has made an exit owing to health reasons. Now going around by the reports on social media, few ex-contestants were being approached for wild card entry.

Now as a part of latest reports, actress and model Donal Bisht, who was evicted from the house because of the decision by the housemates, can enter the show again as a wild card contestant. But this is yet to be confirmed officially. After her eviction she said that despite giving her 100 per cent in making connections, she got evicted. Donal also mentioned that it happened because she never follows anyone and has her own style of playing the game.

In fact she said in an interview once: "Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash were completely against me and in fact Afsana Khan with whom later I developed a good bonding, told me that initially they all had decided to sideline me. They never wanted me to shine in the house."

If the social media has to be believed singer and performer Akasa Singh is also being approached to enter as a wild card entry. She was eliminated because of getting less votes. Her eviction was done around two weeks back during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat was out of the house due to health reasons, Afsana was asked to move out because she tried to harm herself and for misbehaving with other contestants.

Now, if the sources and social media are to be believed she is being approached to enter the show once again. Yet, no official announcement has been made, so it is just a wait and watch scenario.

-with IANS inputs