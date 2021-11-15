Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAQESHBAPAT Bigg Boss 15: Fans bash Shamita Shetty for her 'insensitive remarks' post Raqesh Bapat's exit

Bigg Boss is known not just for its concept but also interesting set of contestants and this season was no different. Bigg Boss 15 began in October and been in talks for a number of reason. The reason was ofcourse the sudden exit of Afsana Khan after she tried to hurt herself. However, the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was a bummer for not just fans but also contestant Shamita Shetty. The reason behind the same was the host Salman Khan's announcement about Raqesh Bapat's exit. Yes, that's true! The actor left the show owing to health reasons and left Shamita disappointed. Not only this but during the episode, she was seen talking to Neha Bhasin about Raqesh's nature of leaving midway after things get difficult.

An upset Shamita was heard saying, "He shouldn't have come, as soon as the going gets tough, he runs away. At least stand and fight. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me."

Well, this statement of the actress has now caught the attention of Netizens who are now bashing her for the 'insensitive remarks' for a person who came out due to medical reasons.

Meanwhile, Raqesh on Monday shared an open letter and thanked everyone for their love and support. He wrote, "Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first!"

"I never wanted to leave without a proper good bye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit," continued Raqesh.

Meanwhile, it is being said that after Raqesh and Afsana, it is Shamita who has made an exit owing to health reasons. Apart from this, the contestants are expected to go through questions from the media during BB press conference.

Coming back to the show, no contestants got evicted this week.