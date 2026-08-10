AR Rahman's son Ameen meets with accident, car collides with cab in Chennai

Chennai:

AR Rahman's son and playback singer AR Ameen was involved in a car accident in Chennai's Guindy area in the early hours of Monday, August 10. For the unversed, Ameen is a playback singer and has worked across multiple Indian languages. He has also been pursuing his own musical projects.

AR Rahman's son meets with an accident

According to the information available, Ameen was travelling with a friend when their car collided with a cab near the Olympia Tech Park signal. The accident took place late at night, leaving both Ameen and his friend with minor injuries.

They were taken to a hospital for medical attention following the collision. Both were later discharged and returned home. The incident took place in Guindy, and police have begun looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details about what led to the collision are awaited.

Meanwhile, neither AR Rahman nor his son have officially reacted to the matter.

AR Rahman's daughter shares brother's health update

However, AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman has shared an update on her brother AR Ameen following his car accident in Chennai. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Khatija thanked fans for their concern and assured them that Ameen is doing fine.

She also apologised for being unable to respond to everyone individually. Khatija wrote, “Hi everyone, Thank you so much for all your messages and concern. I’m unable to respond to everyone individually. Ameen is safe and fine with the grace of God."

AR Ameen recently sang for Ram Charan

On the work front, AR Ameen recently sang the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan's latest film, Peddi. He also collaborated with Jasleen Royal on the independent track Bheegi Bheegi, which features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman has had three releases this year. These include Gandhi Talks, which premiered directly on Zee5, Ram Charan's Peddi and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The composer also has several projects lined up. These include Ramayana: Part 1, Ramayana: Part 2, Batwara 1947, Moon Walk and an untitled film featuring Dhanush and directed by Mari Selvaraj.

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