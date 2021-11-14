Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat, Afsana Khan now Shamita Shetty leaves the house?

The last few days of Bigg Boss 15, has witnessed too many exits from the reality show. After Raqesh Bapat, Afsana Khan now actress Shamita Shetty is out of the show. As per media reports, the actress left the house last night (November 13) due to medical emergency owing to her health issues. She is expected to return soon to the show.

Recently, Shamita's beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also had to leave the house because of a medical emergency. Whereas Afsana was evicted from the BB 15 house after she threatened to harm herself with a kitchen knife during a fight with Shamita and Rajiv. Shamita had a major fight with Afsana Khan after the singer made derogatory comments against Rajiv and her.

Raqesh who entered Bigg Boss 15, suffered pain on November 8 and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss house on November 9 located in Filmcity, Mumbai. Raqesh is at a hospital in Mumbai. Where the fans have been constantly asking about the actor's health, his sister Sheetal Bapat recently shared his health update.

"Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless #RaqeshBapat," Sheetal tweeted sometime back.

For the unversed, it was in 'Bigg Boss OTT' that the chemistry between Shamita Shetty and Bapat got a lot of attention. Before the actor entered BB15 house, he was all appreciative of her.

"Shamita is playing a very strong game," he said. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside."

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."

