Bigg Boss 14 promo leaves fans super excited for Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni's reunion. Watch video

Latest Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode witness the elimination of Arshi Khan after which many contestants burst into tears. Well now, its time for them to cry some happy tears as the closed ones of the participants will soon be making way into the house. Sailing in the same boat will be ex-contestant Jasmin Bhasin who will be making way inside in order to support her boyfriend Aly Goni. The actress already made her appearance last night when she danced with the host Salman Khan. Well now, she will soon meet Aly and both will be seen getting emotional after seeing each other.

A promo that has been shared by the makers show Jasmin talking to Aly before entering. She expresses her emotions and says, "Aly! I miss you, I love you.." Not only this, but speaking to Rahul, she said, "Rahul, I realised after watching the show on TV that I should have prioritised you over others." Both Rahul and Aly were seen getting emotional.

Have a look at the video here:

As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they started sharing emotional messages and wishes for the couple on Twitter. Not only this but hashtag #JasminBhasin became one of the top trends on Monday. Have a look at the same here:

Not just Jasmin, but a lot of other contestants and relatives will be seen entering the show tonight. Devoleena who is playing the game as Eijaz Khan's proxy will have Paras Chhabra on her side. Vindu Dara Singh and Jyotika Dilaik will be seen supporting Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik respectively. Rahul Mahajan will stand by Abhinav Shukla while Jaan Kumar Sanu will re-enter for Nikki Tamboli. Musician Toshi Sabri will also be seen playing the game inside alongwith Rahul Vaidya.

