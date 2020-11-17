Bigg Boss 14 promo: Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan have a tiff, latter yells ‘haath mat laga’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan have a tiff, latter yells ‘haath mat laga’

With a lot of drama, fights and fun, Bigg Boss 14 has become the highly popular show for its millions of fans and in tonight's episode, the house is going to witness more drama as contestants and actors Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik are going to get into an ugly spat. The duo will again be locking horns and say unpleasant things to each other. This time, not just verbal but fight got physical too, with Kavita angrily pushing Eijaz, who can be heard saying 'haath mat laga'.

The makers of the show, giving a glimpse of the tussle, dropped on the promo on the official handle of Colors TV. The video begins with Kavita complaining about the kitchen counter being dirty, to which Eijaz declares, “Jab hum bolenge na, tab saaf hoga”

She then charges towards him, asking, “Achcha?”

As Kavita approaches Eijaz, she claims that latter's mouth stinks and moves away.

Meanwhile, Eijaz gets agitated by the move is then seen coming towards Kavita. She pushes him away, warning him not to come too close to her. He bellows at her to not touch him, but she calmly says, “Mere saamne aayega, main push karungi.” Reacting to the push, Eijaz yells at Kavita saying, "haath mat laga."

As their fight heats up, other housemates like Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla can be restraining them and taking him away.

Dropping the promo, ColorTv wrote "Kab khatam hoga @eijazkhan aur @ikavitakaushik ka yeh ghamasaan yuddh?"

However, Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik seemed to have become the staunch rivals in house. Days after entering Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, Kavita butted heads with Eijaz on the show, over his claim that they were friends. She said that they hardly spent any time together for him to make such a claim.