Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMIN/NIKKI Bigg Boss 14: Photos of Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli getting ready for grand premiere performances go viral

Reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to begin from October 3, 2020. To increase the excitement of the fans, the makers have been sharing promos and stills. Everyone is eager to know who all are participating this year and how the house looks like. Meanwhile, preparations are going in full swing for the grand entry of the contestants on Saturday and amid this certain pictures from the set have gone viral on the internet. Amid the celebrities, names of celebs like Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli are arising. While no confirmation has been given from the makers, several photos of the two of them getting ready for their performances are now surfacing.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin and South Indian actress Nikki can be seen prepping up before their BB 14 performances. They are seen getting their makeup and hair done by professionals who are seen wearing their PPE kits. The shooting of the same, as per Pinkvilla, took place on September 22 where Jasmin wore a black outfit while Nikki chose a printed attire.

Check out their pics and videos here:

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping everything safe for everyone by following all the protocols to keep COVID-19 at bay. Reportedly, the performances are being choreographed by ace dancer-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. Not only this, but he even shared few stills on his Instagram handle declaring that his 'work mode is on.'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman on Bigg Boss 14 sets

The makers just yesterday shared a BTS video and captioned it, "Here’s a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan!#BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega #BB14 @plaympl."

