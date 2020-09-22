Image Source : BIGG BOSS 14 BY SALMAN KHAN IS GOING TO Bigg Boss 14 by Salman Khan is going to be super fun! Watch BTS video

The very exciting Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3, 2020. Bollywood's Dabangg actor Salman Khan will yet again be seen hosting the reality show this year. And while everyone is wondering about the celebrities who will be entering the show as contestants, the makers have dropped a new BTS video on Instagram. The video features the host having fun behind the scenes. As the cameraman takes photos, Salman is seen striking various poses with a lot of props present including a broom. Not only this, but he is even seen mopping the floor and performing his signature move indicating the season's theme, 'Ab Scene Paltega.'

The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors and was captioned, "Here’s a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan!#BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega #BB14 @plaympl."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: YouTuber CarryMinati to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what he said

Have a look:

Salman Khan this year will be shooting for the opening night episode a day in advance keeping in mind the ongoing scenario of the coronavirus pandemic. The makers have recently shared a lot of promotional videos featuring ex-contestants including--Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Talking about the contestants, a lot of names have been doing rounds on the internet including those of-- Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh amongst others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal to Jasmin, celebs to be locked inside Salman Khan's house

Recently, a few pictures from inside of the Bigg Boss house surfaced online. Check them out here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Inside pictures of the house LEAKED. Seen yet?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage