Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 November 3 LIVE Updates: Will Eijaz Khan save Jasmin Bhasin instead of Pavitra Punia?

Everything changes in the blink of an eye in the Bigg Boss 14 house. And it seems that the same will be reflected yet again in the show when Bigg Boss will give the captain Eijaz Khan an opportunity to save anyone contestant from nomination. The latest promo hints that he will be saving Jasmin Bhasin instead of Pavitra Punia with whom his growing closeness was gaining eyeballs. This will leave Pavitra heartbroken and will be seen crying her heart out for falling for the wrong man. Not just her, even Jaan and Nikki Tamboli are now feeling some animosity towards their close friend Eijaz because of his upsetting behaviour. Don't want to miss any update related to the reality show? Here we bring to you the LIVE updates of November 3.

An exclusive clip of Voot also caught Jaan and Nikki backbiting about their close friend. In a frank conversation with Nikki, Jaan brings up Eijaz’s confusing behaviour as he doesn’t take a stand in the house. He says, “Eijaz stand nahi leta, lena zaroori hota hai. Yeh baat toh hai.” Nikki agrees with him, stating, “ Mein Eijaz ke liye itna kar rahi hoon lekin mein ulta javab bhi deti hoon when it is required. Usne mujhe puppet ka bola, andar ja ke de ke aa. Mein kyon du? Ek baar kiya, do baar kiya? Baar baar kya hai? Haath pair diye Bhagwan ne na? Toh utho."

Jaan adds to Nikki’s point saying, "Maine unko bola, nahi karunga. Chid gaye, bole mein Captain hoon, mein tereko bol raha hoon toh kuch kaaran hoga. Yahi toh main bol raha tha andar, yeh khoofiyagiri ka karan kya hai?"

Have a look:

Bigg Boss 14 November 3 LIVE UPDATES:

