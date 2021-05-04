Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKITAMBOLI Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli loses her brother to COVID-19, pens emotional note bidding him final goodbye

Another sad news has left the TV industry in vain. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4 due to COVID-19. He was rushed to the hospital but his condition deteriorated since he had other health complications. The sad news of his demise was shared by the actress herself on social media. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nikki shared a couple of pictures with her brother along with an emotional note bidding him final goodbye. Her post read, "We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You didn’t go alone. For part of us we went with you. The day god called you home. You left us beautiful memories.

Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you. You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken. And nothing seems the same. But as god calls us one by one. The chain will link again." Further she wrote, "You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday, I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth."

Her post ended with words of immense love for him and she wrote, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu. Dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa."

Nikki, a few days back shared pictures from the hawan the family held at their house for Jatin's well-being. She wrote, "God will answer your prayers better than you think...ofcourse,one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive #prayers #healing #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou You have your sister who is waiting for you :( :)"

May his soul rest in peace!

On the professional front, Nikki after the reality show was seen in a music album titled 'Birthday Party.' She was gearing up to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nikki was earlier slated to leave for Cape Town on May 6th and in an interview revealed that she is doing the show as it was her brother's dream to see her on the show.