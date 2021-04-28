Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHATRON._.KE._.KHILADI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: THIS Bigg Boss 14 contestant is the highest-paid celebrity on Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is undoubtedly one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen which begins soon after the end of Bigg Boss. Hosted by Bollywood's ace director Rohit Shetty, KKK sees the participation of various celebrities to perform dangerous stunts. Well, it's now time for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and updates on the same have already started pouring in. Just yesterday, we got our hands on the contestants' list and now everyone is talking about the celebrity who's going to be paid the highest. For those unversed, this season the viewers will witness stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla among others. And among those, the former Indian Idol contestant is being touted as the highest-paid celebs of the season.

Yes, that's true! According to a report published in ETimes, "Rahul is paid a whopping amount to do the show. He is the highest-paid contestant this season. The popular singer is apparently paid between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per episode."

Not only this, but the report also stated, that Rahul was initially not sure about participating in the reality show as he was offered Nach Baliye with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. He said no to the same as the couple was planning to get married but now with the COVID situation, they have decided to postpone their big day which is why Rahul said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the season will be shot in South Africa from next month and the celebs will be flying in the first week of May. This isn't the first time that the show will take place in the country. The trophy of the last season was lifted by none other than Karishma Tanna.

Speaking about Rahul, he was announced the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The singer remained in the limelight for his voluntary exit, mimicry and conduct in the show. He recently appeared in the music video 'Madhanya' with his girlfriend.