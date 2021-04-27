Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants: Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya to Abhinav Shukla; check out full list here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants: Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya to Abhinav Shukla; full list here

The popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its season 11. Hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is all set to roll down our TV screens. Every season, the show raises the 'darr' quotient with a lot of dangerous stunts that are performed with various celebrity contestants participating in the show. This year too, the fans will see some popular faces taking the challenge of fighting their fears. We are here with the final list of 12 names who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is known for playing the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to be seen performing hardcore stunts on a reality show.

Rahul Vaidya

Popular singer Rahul Vaidya who recently won hearts after his stint in Bigg Boss 14 and became the runner up will also be seen participating in the show.

Abhinav Shukla

Popular television actor Abhinav Shukla who rose to fame after doing a reality show Bigg Boss 14 will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14's popular contestant Nikki Tamboli is all set to return to small screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Anushka Sen

The Internet sensation and popular TV actress Anushka Sen who was playing main lead in ZEE TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega but had to quit the show in between for health reasons will also take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Varun Sood

Actor- model Varun Sood has proved his mettle in many reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla 9 and also emerged the winner of Ace Of Space will participate in the show.

Arjun Bijlani

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has already confirmed his participation in the reality show. Arjun told IANS, "I have already started preparing for it because I want to win and take that award home. To be fully equipped, I am going through a regular training regime. Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts."

Sana Sayyad

Sana who kickstarted her journey with reality show Splitsvilla. The actress rose to fame with shows like Divya Drashti and Lockdown Ki Lovestory. Now, the actress is all set for the adventure-based reality show.

Mahek Chahal

Bigg Boss 5 runner up and famous actress model Mahek Chahal will now be seen performing some daring stunts. The actress recently made headlines for her break-up with longtime beau Ashmit Patel.

Vishal Aditya Singh

After Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 Vishal Aditya Singh is all set for the stunt-based reality show.

Aastha Gill

Aastha Gill who has given popular hit songs like Dj Waley Babu, Buzz and Proper Patola will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ki Khiladi 11.

Sanaya Irani

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress who was last seen on television in 2017 when she participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 along with husband Mohit Sehgal will again make a comeback with this reality show.