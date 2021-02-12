Bigg Boss 14: Fans support Rahul Vaidya after Paras Chhabra shows bias for Rubina Dilaik in task

Image Source : TWITTER/@THECUTESTAR Bigg Boss 14: Fans support Rahul Vaidya after Paras Chhabra shows biasedness for Rubina Dilaik in task

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been charming the audience with his appearance in Bigg Boss 14. He has been considered one of the strongest contestants in the show and going by the trends on social media, it appears that the final race will be between him and TV actress Rubina Dilaik. In the Ticket To Finale task, Rahul and his connection Toshi tried his best win it by dedication and honesty but luck wasn't on his side as 'sanchalak' Paras Chhabra declared Rubina Dilaik winner. Rubina, being nominated for the rest of season 14 for throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant, of course cannot be in the final, but she earned special power to pick a housemate to give the Ticket to. Rubina chose Nikki for the Ticket, to whom she is closest in the house, after her husband Abhinav Shukla gone in a surprise mid-week exit.

Fans bashed Paras Chhabra for his unfair decision and said that Rahul Vaidya clearly deserved to win. Everyone believed that Paras was biased towards Rubina even when Rahul was the clear winner. Soon aftre, fans started trending Rahul Vaidya on Twitter and came forward in support of the singer. One Twitter user wrote, "did everything on d ticket to finale task but, He was on d loosing side bcz of flipper & Bloody liar Sanchalak #ParasChhabra .....Felt sad fr him....D way Rahul & Toshi played & tht was absolutely amazing to watch." Bashing Paras Chabbra for his 'unfair' decision, one Twitter user wrote, "Only a black heart person can do such type of dirt with him because Our Boy is Truly Gem of Person . Never ever he can do anything wrong with anyone."

Meanwhile. looks like Rahul Viadya is up for a romantic Valentine's Day even in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Going by the latest reports, it is said that the singer's fiance Disha Parmar is all set to enter the house and surprise him. A report in TOI stated that Disha who has been refusing to make an entry into the Bigg Boss house has finally agreed to do the same on Valentines day. She will be there for only few hours and will enter to show her support for Rahul. We are pretty sure that her entry will definitely make not just Rahul but also his fans happy.