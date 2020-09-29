Bigg Boss 14: All you need to know about contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHANTSINGHM_OFFICIAL Nishant Singh Malkhani expected to enter Bigg Boss 14

The high voltage reality show is all set to hit the small screen on October 3rd and there have been a lot of speculations about the list of contestants. While some celebs have hinted

While some celebrities hinted about their entry, some announced about being a part of it officially. And one of the celebs who is expected to be seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house is actor Nishant Malkani.

Nishant gained popularity for his role as Anukalp Gandhi in Ram Milaayi Jodi and Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega which he recently quit. However, his first popular TV show was in college romantic drama Miley Jab Hum Tum as Adhiraj Singh which he started playing in 2009 till 2010.

Later, his debut film Horror Story which was released in 2013 received positive reviews but was did an average business at the box office. The actor was also starred in romantic film Bezubaan Ishq in 2015 alongside actresses Mugdha Godse, Sneha Ullal. After that, Nishant made a comeback in television during 2017 and even worked in web series Ragini MMS: Returns.

Talking about how he started his career Nishant said that he had never decided to become an actor. The actor was studying management at IIM Calcutta when he was approached by a person who wanted him to get a portfolio made. Nishant initially hesitated but agreed and started getting a lot of modelling assignments in Calcutta.

Now it will be interesting to watch how Nishant impresses his fans from Bigg Boss 14's house. What are your thoughts?

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage