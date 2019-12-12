Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 Written Update for December 12: Vikas Gupta crowned new captain, Paras is back

Tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode will witness Paras Chhabra's return to the main house and, also a new captain will be elected today. Stay tuned for all the drama and fun.

New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2019 23:36 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Written Update for Dec 12: Paras returns to the house, fight for captaincy continues
Bigg Boss 13 Written Update for Dec 12: Paras returns to the house, fight for captaincy continues

Bigg Boss 13 Latest Update:  The fun captaincy task continues as the four contenders Rashami, Vikas Gupta, Asim and Shefali Jariwala fight to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss 13 house. There is chaos waiting to happen when Paras Chhabra exits the secret room and enters the main house. While he is happy to see Shehnaaz and Mahra, he is just waiting to explode and expose the other contestants of the BB 13 house.

Catch the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 December 12 episode here:

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rashami questions Arhaan

    Rashami is seen talking to her boyfriend and telling that whatever he said to Shefali Bagga about her financial status three years back was true but he shouldn't have said the same on National TV.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras sits with Mahira in the garden area and tells her that she shouldn't have let Vishal and Asim hug her in his absence as all this doesn't look good on the screen.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Vikas Gupta is the new captain

    Paras announces that Vikas Gupta is the new captain of the house and, give him the keys to the captain's room.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:29 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras and Vishal lock horns

    Paras targets Vishal and tells him that he is one of the worst players in the house and has used Madhurima and Mahira for his own benefit.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras exposes everyone

    Paras tells the contestants that he was in the secret room and now, he is going to expose the real face of all the contestants.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras is back

    Paras Chhabra bids farewell to Sidharth and enters the main house where he will also declare the next captain of the house. Mahira and Shehnaaz hug Paras.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Captaincy task ends!

    Bigg Boss announces that the task has ended and the result will be out soon. Bigg Boss tells Sid and Paras to select the next captain of the house.

  • Dec 12, 2019 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rashami creates mess in the bathroom

    Next, Rashami is asked to create a complete mess in the bathroom while Asim needs to stop her from doing it and clean the bathroom. Vikas is also asked to clean the bathroom. Shefali is asked to go the bathroom and react on Rashami creating the mess in the bathroom.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Everyone against Vishal

    Vikas Gupta is also given the task to expose Vishal's game while Asim needs to take Vishal's side.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    BB captaincy task Kathputli day 2 begins

    Rashami is given the task to expose Vishal's game and, this results in an ugly fight. Shefali is given the same task.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras calls Shefali Jariwala 'snake of the house'

    Paras tells Sidharth that after he has entered the secret room, he has started hating Shefali for her selfish acts and calls her the snake of the house.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Asim spills the beans on his love life

    Shehnaaz asks Asim about his love life. He goes on to tell her that he had one girlfriend in the past but everything is over now.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    New days in BB house starts

    The housemates wake up to O Humdum Suniyo Re. Shehnaaz is seen talking to Mahira about Asim and Rashami's fake behaviour the other day.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras calls Shehnaaz attention seeker

    Sidharth and Paras are seen discussing the varied movements in the house. Paras believes that Sana is a great attention seeker and also comes under people's influence too quickly.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bhau and Sana discuss about the changing dynamics in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

  • Dec 12, 2019 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz speaks her heart out

    Shehnaaz is upset with Rashami and Asim for giving fake compliments. Rashami tells Sana that she wasn't faking at all and she does find her sweet and cute.

