Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s fans support her statement ‘Arhaan is not my type’

Bigg Boss 13 has been a dose of entertainment for many viewers for the last four months. As much as the contestants have fought on the small screen, their personal life has been in the limelight as well. Rashami Desai is one contestant whose private life has come out in the open after Bigg Boss. Soon after host, Salman Khan made some shocking revelations about her boyfriend Arhan Khan (who was also in the house that time), her problems doubled. But looks like the actress has finally decided to move now.

Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the house once again as Rashami’s connection for a week. The two actresses were seen talking about Arhaan in a recent episode and Rashami claimed that ‘Arhaan is not my type’. Some fans and wellwishers of Rashami Desai are happy as she has realized that Arhaan Khan is not her type on Bigg Boss 13.

" #RashamiDesai REVEALS Arhaan Khan is NOT her type.happy for u @ImR ashamiDesai at last u heard what I said long back to you..remember I am your brother and I can't c u in any trouble God Bless. #BigBoss13 #Arhaa nKhan you selfish man stay away from her now or I fuck your happiness,a tweeted a user named @waahhiidalikhan.

It seems some friends had always warned her against him. "I just can't forget that night when u bought him to our anniversary party . I told u very same night he is not the right man for u . Today I thank God u understood what I mean ," added @waahhiidalikhan.

#RashamiDesai REVEALS Arhaan Khan is NOT her type.happy for u @ImRashamiDesai at last u heard what I said long back to you..remember I am your brother and I can’t c u in any trouble God Bless. #BigBoss13 #ArhaanKhan you selfish man stay away from her now or I fuck your happiness pic.twitter.com/CL2h3mvPWX — Waahiid Ali Khan (@waahiidalikhan) January 29, 2020

My didu #RashamiDesai deserve someone better than you. And @imArhaanKhan do you seriously think my didu will support you after coming back from bb against her family, friends,fans and every one who love her. stop day dreaming#SolidWomanRashami https://t.co/6zCN7vuOxc — Rashamiforever (@rashamiforever) January 29, 2020

Reacting to Rashami’s statement, Arhaan came out in the open and told Spotboye, "Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please. She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside. Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai?"

