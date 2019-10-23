Bigg Boss 13 Oct 23 LIVE Updates: Devoleena slaps Shehnaaz Gill during task

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Oct 23: Devoleena slaps Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 house witnesses chaos as a new task is announced of Snakes and Ladders. The contestants have to make ladders in order to win the game. According to the rules, the housemates are also free to destroy others ladders, which results in ballistic fights. TV actor Sidharth Shukla puts all his strength in trying to overturn the wooden ladders being made by other contestants. In between all the chaos, Devoleena and Shehnaaz get into a physical catfight. As Shehnaaz tries to destroy Devoleena’s ladder, she slaps her and says that she deserves it.