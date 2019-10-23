Bigg Boss 13 Oct 23 LIVE Updates: Devoleena slaps Shehnaaz Gill during task

Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 house witnesses chaos as a new task is announced of Snakes and Ladders. The contestants have to make ladders in order to win the game.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 23:00 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Oct 23: Devoleena slaps Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 house witnesses chaos as a new task is announced of Snakes and Ladders. The contestants have to make ladders in order to win the game. According to the rules, the housemates are also free to destroy others ladders, which results in ballistic fights. TV actor Sidharth Shukla puts all his strength in trying to overturn the wooden ladders being made by other contestants. In between all the chaos, Devoleena and Shehnaaz get into a physical catfight. As Shehnaaz tries to destroy Devoleena’s ladder, she slaps her and says that she deserves it.

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Oct 23 LIVE Updates

  • Oct 23, 2019 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma refuse to continue the task

    As Siddharth Shukla goes on a destruction spree, Paras and Mahira refuse to continue the game. They are upset that Siddharth is destroying the property. In the process of destroying each other's game, Siddharth gets physical.

  • Oct 23, 2019 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Paras and Siddharth Shukla begin the destruction

    As Paras destroys Siddharth Shukla's ladder, he destroys everyone's ladder and creates chaos.

  • Oct 23, 2019 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates plan to save themselves in the game

    During the planning, Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh argue over their planning. On the other hand, Rashami and Shefali plan have each other's back in the game.

  • Oct 23, 2019 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bigg Boss announces Snakes and Ladders task

    The contestants have to make ladders in order to win the game. According to the rules, the housemates are also free to destroy others' ladders. The task will also give Ticket to Finale to teh winning contestant. Arti Singh becomes the sanchalak of the task.

     

     

  • Oct 23, 2019 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz teases Siddharth Shukla

    Shehnaaz messes up with Siddharth Shukla and tries to apply lipstick.

  • Oct 23, 2019 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Siddharth Shukla's views on Paras and Mahira

    Siddharth Shukla says that Paras and Mahira are there for each other only because they need it for the game. Shehnaaz also reveals that she has an unsaid connection with Paras and she believes they will be there for each other when time comes.

  • Oct 23, 2019 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    A new day, a new beginning

    Housemates wake up to Naagin song. Soon after the song ends, Shehnaaz, Asim, Arti and Siddharth Shukla sit together and gossip about Paras and Mahira.

